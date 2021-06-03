Dr. Elizabeth Rose, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Rose, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Rose, PHD is a Psychologist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Elizabeth A Rose PhD Psychological Services9460 S Saginaw Rd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 695-9466
Elizabeth A Rose PhD Psychological Services12765 S Saginaw St Ste 301, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 695-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose is an an amazing therapist. She is incredibly knowledgeable & versatile in how she approaches difficult situations or conditions.
About Dr. Elizabeth Rose, PHD
- Psychology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1538271754
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Flint
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
