Elizabeth Root, NP
Overview
Elizabeth Root, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Elizabeth Root works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren Greater Lansing North Lansing Womens Health1540 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 205, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 913-3840Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
McLaren Greater Lansing - Okemos Women's Health2104 Jolly Rd Ste 220, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 975-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t recommend Beth more. I’ve been a patient for over 20 years. She listens, rakes her time and makes sure I feel heard.
About Elizabeth Root, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093856940
