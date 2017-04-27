Elizabeth Robles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Robles, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Robles, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Elizabeth Robles works at
Locations
Family Service of El Paso6040 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 781-9900
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Elizabeth, no hay suficientes palabras de agradecimiento por lo que me ayudo en esos tiempos turbulentos cuando sentia que nada tenia sentido en mi vida, estaba en el centro de una tormenta emocional, no pude volver o a hablarle y agradecer todo lo que hizo por mi, porque sentia, (tontamente) que volveria a sentir lo que me atormento. He pasado por algunas situaciones, pero sin darme cuenta inconcientemente, estoy aplicando, sus consejos y tecnicas que aprendi con usted. Gracias Elizabeth???????
About Elizabeth Robles, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1659798528
