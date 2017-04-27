See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Overview

Elizabeth Robles, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

Elizabeth Robles works at Family Service of El Paso in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Service of El Paso
    Family Service of El Paso
6040 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905
(915) 781-9900
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Apr 27, 2017
    Elizabeth, no hay suficientes palabras de agradecimiento por lo que me ayudo en esos tiempos turbulentos cuando sentia que nada tenia sentido en mi vida, estaba en el centro de una tormenta emocional, no pude volver o a hablarle y agradecer todo lo que hizo por mi, porque sentia, (tontamente) que volveria a sentir lo que me atormento. He pasado por algunas situaciones, pero sin darme cuenta inconcientemente, estoy aplicando, sus consejos y tecnicas que aprendi con usted. Gracias Elizabeth???????
    Jose luis in El Paso, TX — Apr 27, 2017
    Photo: Elizabeth Robles, LPC
    About Elizabeth Robles, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659798528
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Robles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Robles works at Family Service of El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Elizabeth Robles’s profile.

    Elizabeth Robles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Robles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.