Liz Redell, LCSW

Internal Medicine
Overview

Liz Redell, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.

Liz Redell works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Madison St
    3433 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6435
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Liz Redell, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821004466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
