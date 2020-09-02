Elizabeth Potter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Potter, LMHP
Overview
Elizabeth Potter, LMHP is a Counselor in Boys Town, NE.
Elizabeth Potter works at
Locations
Boys Town Center for Behavioral Health13460 Walsh Dr, Boys Town, NE 68010 Directions (402) 498-3358
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It feels like talking to a close friend, comfortable. I need to see her, but cannot get through phone lines or portal. That would be the only drawback. She has walked me through making decisions and directed me, given me hope for the future.
About Elizabeth Potter, LMHP
- Counseling
- English
- 1912280579
