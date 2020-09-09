Dr. Elizabeth Penland, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Penland, PHD
Dr. Elizabeth Penland, PHD is a Counselor in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Counseling, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.
Monta Vista Office Plaza4011 Barbara Loop SE Ste 207, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 865-3350
Holds me accountable! Making great progress.
- Counseling
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Texas A&M University
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Penland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penland.
