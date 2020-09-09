Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Penland, PHD is a Counselor in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Counseling, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.



Dr. Penland works at Monta Vista Office Plaza in Rio Rancho, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.