Elizabeth Castelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Castelo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Castelo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Arlington, TX.
Elizabeth Castelo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rainbow Childrens Clinic Mayfield PA1915 E Mayfield Rd Ste 115, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (682) 276-6700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Castelo?
About Elizabeth Castelo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366881922
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Castelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Castelo works at
Elizabeth Castelo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Castelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Castelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Castelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.