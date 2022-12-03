Elizabeth Payne, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Payne, PA
Overview
Elizabeth Payne, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Elizabeth Payne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Women's Health & Wellness Center4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 118, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Payne?
Very knowledgeable and friendly.
About Elizabeth Payne, PA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1134552029
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Payne accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizabeth Payne using Healthline FindCare.
Elizabeth Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Payne works at
38 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.