Elizabeth Patterson, PA
Elizabeth Patterson, PA is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tempe, AZ.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 542-8268
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1013002807
Elizabeth Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.