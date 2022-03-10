Dr. Oconnor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Oconnor, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Oconnor, PHD is a Psychologist in Walnut Creek, CA.
Locations
- 1 39 Quail Ct Ste 305, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 948-0099
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visits have all been exceptionally great. Her voice is soothing and right away your problems seem less heavy. She is easygoing and you feel as if you could tell her anything and not be judged. I just came upon this page if not I would have done this sooner. I have been seeing Dr. O’Connor for years, that should be a testament to how good she is. Love her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Oconnor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982614996
Frequently Asked Questions
