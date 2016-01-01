Elizabeth Nixon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Nixon
Overview
Elizabeth Nixon is a Counselor in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Locations
Elizabeth Nixon Lpc
4221 Mayfair St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 455-2258
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Elizabeth Nixon
- Counseling
- English
- 1336165141
Elizabeth Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
