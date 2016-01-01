Elizabeth Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Newton
Elizabeth Newton is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
1827 Powers Ferry Rd SE Ste 21, Atlanta, GA 30339 (404) 653-1117
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801137690
