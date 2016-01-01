See All Neuropsychologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic

Dr. Morgan works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Neuropsychology Consultants
    32 W Gore St Ste 501, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-3820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Tumor
Cerebrovascular Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Tumor
Cerebrovascular Disease

Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Tumor
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
Impaired Cognition
Lewy Body Dementia
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neurological Diseases
Neuropsychological Testing
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407007859
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

