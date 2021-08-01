See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Elizabeth Moran, NP

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Moran, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Elizabeth Moran works at ALTAMED MEDICAL GROUP-HUNTINGTON PARK in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Fourth Street
    333 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 204-7547
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    
    About Elizabeth Moran, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1902468861
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Moran, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Moran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Moran works at ALTAMED MEDICAL GROUP-HUNTINGTON PARK in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Elizabeth Moran’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Moran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

