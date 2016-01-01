Elizabeth Minne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Minne
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Minne is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8403 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 960-4533
-
2
Austin Springs Womens Health1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 210A, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 960-4533
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Minne?
About Elizabeth Minne
- Psychology
- English
- 1285959015
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Minne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Minne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Minne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Minne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Minne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Minne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.