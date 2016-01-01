Elizabeth Mikus, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Mikus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Mikus, NP
Overview
Elizabeth Mikus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA.
Elizabeth Mikus works at
Locations
-
1
Marian Community Clinic117 W Bunny Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 739-3890
-
2
Marian Community Clinics1510 E Main St Ste 104C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3890Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Mikus?
About Elizabeth Mikus, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1699323386
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Mikus accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Mikus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Mikus works at
Elizabeth Mikus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Mikus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Mikus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Mikus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.