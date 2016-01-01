See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Maria, CA
Elizabeth Mikus, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Elizabeth Mikus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA. 

Elizabeth Mikus works at Marian Community Clinic-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Marian Community Clinic
    117 W Bunny Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93458 (805) 739-3890
    Marian Community Clinics
    1510 E Main St Ste 104C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 (805) 739-3890
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Elizabeth Mikus, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1699323386
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

