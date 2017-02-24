Elizabeth Mentzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Mentzer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Elizabeth Mentzer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Elizabeth Mentzer works at
Bluegrass Allergy Care171 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 106, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 277-9112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bluegrass Allergy Care789 Eastern Byp Ste 2B, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (888) 651-0055
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to "Beth" for a couple of years now. I actually see her at the Lexington office. She has been a God send! She is very versed in her specialty and thinks outside of the box. I feel like my plan of care was customized to me. She is definitely not a "cookie cutter" practitioner. She has a great bed side manner as well. She is very personable, and positive when it comes to your care.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578889663
Elizabeth Mentzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Elizabeth Mentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Elizabeth Mentzer works at
Elizabeth Mentzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Mentzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Mentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Mentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.