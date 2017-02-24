See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Elizabeth Mentzer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Elizabeth Mentzer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Elizabeth Mentzer works at Bluegrass Allergy Care in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Allergy Care
    171 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 106, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-9112
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bluegrass Allergy Care
    789 Eastern Byp Ste 2B, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 651-0055
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elizabeth Mentzer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578889663
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Mentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Mentzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Mentzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Mentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Mentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

