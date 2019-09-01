Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melchert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD is an Optometrist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Melchert works at
Locations
Valley Eye Associates21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 739-4361Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Valley Eye Associates719 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Directions (920) 235-0066Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While visiting Wisconsin from Texas, I found myself in quite a bit of pain from a scratched cornea. I was trying not to go to a dr as I wasn’t sure of who and where to go, but the pain was too much. My husband called Valley Eye Associates and they scheduled me, for the same day, with Dr Melchert. I could not have been more pleased with the entire staff and Dr. Melchert. She was very professional, yet personable, and took care of my pain....almost immediately. I was very impressed with the care I received. I like my doctor in Texas, but Dr. Melchert is awesome!
About Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1992739171
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Dr. Melchert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melchert accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Melchert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melchert.
