Elizabeth McQueen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth McQueen, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth McQueen, LPC is a Counselor in Gulfport, MS.
Elizabeth McQueen works at
Locations
-
1
Elizabeth McQueen, LPC8933 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 897-7730Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth McQueen?
About Elizabeth McQueen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053676155
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth McQueen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth McQueen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth McQueen works at
Elizabeth McQueen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth McQueen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.