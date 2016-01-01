See All Counselors in Gulfport, MS
Elizabeth McQueen, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth McQueen, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth McQueen, LPC is a Counselor in Gulfport, MS. 

Elizabeth McQueen works at Advanced Psychotherapy in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Thomas Filloramo, LADC
Thomas Filloramo, LADC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth McQueen, LPC
    8933 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 897-7730
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth McQueen?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth McQueen, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth McQueen, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth McQueen to family and friends

    Elizabeth McQueen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth McQueen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth McQueen, LPC.

    About Elizabeth McQueen, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053676155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth McQueen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth McQueen works at Advanced Psychotherapy in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Elizabeth McQueen’s profile.

    Elizabeth McQueen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth McQueen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth McQueen, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.