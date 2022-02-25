Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin, OD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin, OD is an Optometrist in Winchester, VA.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Winchester Optical1845 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-4512
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
New to area. First visit to Eye Associated of Winchester. Could not have been more pleased. From the front desk to check out, every member of the staff, especially Chris, Graham and of course Dr. McLaughin, were through and caring. Finally I’ve found a eye doctor practice I can trust to give me the best care and support. Thank you! And yes, I will recommend the practice to family and friends.
About Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1487068599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.