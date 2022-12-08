Beth McDonough, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beth McDonough, PA-C
Overview
Beth McDonough, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Ormond Beach, FL.
Beth McDonough works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 610-2621Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth McDonough?
Very professional, yet caring and concerned. Listened to my concerns and treated them as important.
About Beth McDonough, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1497865323
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth McDonough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth McDonough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Beth McDonough using Healthline FindCare.
Beth McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth McDonough works at
47 patients have reviewed Beth McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.