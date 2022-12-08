See All Physicians Assistants in Ormond Beach, FL
Beth McDonough, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Beth McDonough, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Ormond Beach, FL. 

Beth McDonough works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach
    725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 610-2621
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Beth McDonough, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1497865323
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth McDonough, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beth McDonough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth McDonough works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Beth McDonough’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Beth McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth McDonough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

