Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C
Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from South University, Savannah, Georgia.
Elizabeth McCormack works at
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Appt available within 1 week, PA McCormick very pleasant, knowledgeable and professional. Would recommend her to anyone.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154527182
- South University, Savannah, Georgia
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Elizabeth McCormack accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth McCormack.
