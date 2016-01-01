See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Elizabeth Logue, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Logue, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

Elizabeth Logue works at Hany S.Aziz M.D. Inc in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    William N Bichai MD, Inc
    3805 San Dimas St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Anxiety
Asthma
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elizabeth Logue, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730315508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Logue, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Logue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Logue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Logue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Logue works at Hany S.Aziz M.D. Inc in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Elizabeth Logue’s profile.

    Elizabeth Logue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Logue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Logue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Logue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

