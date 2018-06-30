Elizabeth Leblanc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Leblanc, APRN
Overview
Elizabeth Leblanc, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA.
Elizabeth Leblanc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stefanie A. Schultis MD110 Lakeview Dr Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-1940Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Leblanc?
Liz is an amazing provider who treats her patients with respect. She is intelligent, warm hearted, and respected by her colleagues. She truly cares for every person she treats and it shows.
About Elizabeth Leblanc, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275613044
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Leblanc works at
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Leblanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.