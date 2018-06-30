See All Nurse Practitioners in Covington, LA
Overview

Elizabeth Leblanc, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. 

Elizabeth Leblanc works at Schultis, Landry & Guillory in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stefanie A. Schultis MD
    110 Lakeview Dr Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 898-1940
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 30, 2018
Liz is an amazing provider who treats her patients with respect. She is intelligent, warm hearted, and respected by her colleagues. She truly cares for every person she treats and it shows.
Jun 30, 2018
About Elizabeth Leblanc, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275613044
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Leblanc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Leblanc works at Schultis, Landry & Guillory in Covington, LA. View the full address on Elizabeth Leblanc’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Leblanc.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

