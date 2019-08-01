See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Lamontagne, DPT

Physical Therapy
Dr. Elizabeth Lamontagne, DPT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lamontagne works at Recovery PT (Upper West Side) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Recovery PT (Upper West Side)
    207 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1466
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mobility Exercise
Orthopedic Rehabilitation
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2019
    Siyun has been studying under Elizabeth and was my PT person. She has been exemplary in every way!!! I will miss her.
    Dr. L. M. — Aug 01, 2019
    About Dr. Elizabeth Lamontagne, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639425143
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Lamontagne, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamontagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamontagne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamontagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamontagne works at Recovery PT (Upper West Side) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lamontagne’s profile.

    Dr. Lamontagne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamontagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamontagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamontagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

