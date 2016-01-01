Dr. Elizabeth Lachapelle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachapelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lachapelle, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lachapelle, PHD is a Counselor in Plymouth, NH.
Dr. Lachapelle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Psychology Services, LLC300 Main St Ste 200, Plymouth, NH 03264 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lachapelle?
About Dr. Elizabeth Lachapelle, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1306936372
Education & Certifications
- Ms and PHD Virginia Tech Department Of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lachapelle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lachapelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lachapelle works at
Dr. Lachapelle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachapelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachapelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachapelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.