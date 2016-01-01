Elizabeth Kresge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Kresge, MS
Overview
Elizabeth Kresge, MS is a Counselor in Lancaster, PA.
Locations
- 1 1339 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 394-9201
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Kresge, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1942218409
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Kresge accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Kresge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kresge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kresge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kresge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kresge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.