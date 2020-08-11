Elizabeth Koontz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Koontz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Koontz, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Koontz, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING- SUCH A GREAT NP!
About Elizabeth Koontz, FNP
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1831341122
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Elizabeth Koontz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizabeth Koontz using Healthline FindCare.
Elizabeth Koontz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Koontz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Koontz.
