Overview

Elizabeth Kinney is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Elizabeth Kinney works at Bluegrass Community Health Ctr in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center Inc.
    1306 Versailles Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 259-2635
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 08, 2021
    I just really love Elizabeth so much. she was so kind to me when I met her. she didn't even know me & I met her at her office the next day and she went out of her way to make sure I had medical insurance and all my meds before I left her office. she put her book down and looked straight at me and we talked and I just think I love her for real. and she did all of it for no reason at all. that means something to me. thank you from becky
    Rebecca Adkins — Sep 08, 2021
    About Elizabeth Kinney

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598377194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Kinney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Kinney works at Bluegrass Community Health Ctr in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Elizabeth Kinney’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

