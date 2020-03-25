Elizabeth Kim, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Kim, MSW
Overview
Elizabeth Kim, MSW is a Psychologist in Garden Grove, CA.
Elizabeth Kim works at
Locations
Elizabeth J. Kim Ph.d. Inc.13030 Euclid St Ste 118, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-5400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Life is a journey and Dr Kim is an amazing, compassionate and knowledgeable guide. Difficult to put into few words her gifts.
About Elizabeth Kim, MSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1669480778
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.