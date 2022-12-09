See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Graceland University, Lamoni, Ia.

Elizabeth Kelemen works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cima Medical Centers
    1321 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-2287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Pap Smear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Elizabeth Kelemen?

Dec 09, 2022
My husband I started seeing Liz a couple of years ago, and from the start she was extremely attentive and friendly. She is very thorough and compassionate. She by far is the best doctor we have ever had and we're so happy to have met her! Liz is a true gem in the medical field!
LeWanda Wilson — Dec 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN
How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Kelemen to family and friends

Elizabeth Kelemen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Elizabeth Kelemen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN.

About Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316596620
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Graceland University, Lamoni, Ia
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Kelemen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elizabeth Kelemen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Kelemen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Kelemen works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Elizabeth Kelemen’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kelemen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kelemen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kelemen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kelemen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.