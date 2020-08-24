See All Registered Nurses in Saint Peters, MO
Elizabeth Judd, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Judd, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse in Saint Peters, MO. 

Elizabeth Judd works at Advent Behavioral Care in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advent Behavioral Care - St. Peters
    255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 939-2550
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Elizabeth Judd is such an excellent healthcare provider. She obviously knows her field well and has a clear commitment to providing quality care. She listens to her patients and allows them to take an active role in their health. Furthermore, Elizabeth applies her extensive psychological knowledge to make informed, patient-centered decisions. She also does an excellent explaining those decisions and answering any questions about conditions or treatment. As a person, Elizabeth is very nice, and she brings a refreshing breath of humanity into the healthcare system. Her positive demeanor and charming disposition places patients at ease. She is also great at teaching social skills. Overall, I was highly impressed by Elizabeth Judd's abilities as a provider, and I commend her for her clear devotion to her field and to her patients.
    Kennedy O — Aug 24, 2020
    Photo: Elizabeth Judd, PMHNP
    About Elizabeth Judd, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629021597
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Judd, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Judd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Judd works at Advent Behavioral Care in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Elizabeth Judd’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Judd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

