Elizabeth Jester, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Elizabeth Jester, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Elizabeth Jester works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine
    1305 York Ave # 33, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2111
    Comprehensive Weight Control Program
    1165 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Weight Loss
Obesity
Weight Loss

Obesity
Weight Loss
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 07, 2022
    Nurse Jester is extremely knowledgeable & professional, always providing a great deal of time & care during my appointments. I am very thankful she is involved with my Healthcare!
    About Elizabeth Jester, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1154774636
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Jester has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Jester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Jester works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Elizabeth Jester’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Jester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Jester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Jester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Jester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

