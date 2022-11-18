See All Counselors in Burtonsville, MD
Elizabeth James, MA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Elizabeth James, MA

Counseling
5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth James, MA is a Counselor in Burtonsville, MD. 

Elizabeth James works at A Common Ground Counseling Center in Burtonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kim Jones-fearing M.d. LLC
    3905 National Dr Ste 250, Burtonsville, MD 20866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 231-3477
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth James?

    Nov 18, 2022
    I was at a point where I felt I needed to decide whether to try and navigate some challenges on my own, or do it with the help of someone. I decided to try Elizabeth, and I could not have been more satisfied with my decision. She was caring and attentive. She made me feel comfortable. She asked questions and listened to my responses. Was it the magic cure I had hoped for? Of course not. But our sessions were productive. She provided great advice. She always gave me some resources to try on my own. Everything combined worked out well and within a few weeks I felt like my normal self again.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth James, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth James, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth James to family and friends

    Elizabeth James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth James, MA.

    About Elizabeth James, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285089748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Carroll County Youth Service Bureau
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth James, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth James has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth James works at A Common Ground Counseling Center in Burtonsville, MD. View the full address on Elizabeth James’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Elizabeth James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth James, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.