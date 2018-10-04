See All Psychologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Ibanez, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ibanez, PHD is a Psychologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University.

Dr. Ibanez works at Elizabeth S. Ibanez, Ph.D in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Ibanez, PhD
    Elizabeth Ibanez, PhD
2625 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331
(305) 494-6866

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    New Directions Behavioral Health
    Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 04, 2018
    Oct 04, 2018
I sought Dr. Ibanez out after having enough of what I felt was torturing sadness and despair. I couldn't have picked a better psychologist for someone like myself who is quite private, hard to reach and somewhat defensive by nature. To save you from a laundry list of problems you don't want to hear, just know that she truly helped crack all of those fears, insecurities, anxieties and sometimes mysteries wide open and then guided me gently and with true care towards healing. A gem!!!!!
    Sharice in Ellenton, FL — Oct 04, 2018
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ibanez, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740432756
    Education & Certifications

    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Citrus Health Network
    Texas Tech University
    Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Ibanez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibanez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibanez works at Elizabeth S. Ibanez, Ph.D in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ibanez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibanez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibanez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

