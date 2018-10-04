Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ibanez, PHD is a Psychologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University.



Dr. Ibanez works at Elizabeth S. Ibanez, Ph.D in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.