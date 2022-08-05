See All Counselors in Virginia Beach, VA
Elizabeth Hunter, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Elizabeth Hunter, LPC is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Elizabeth Hunter works at Lighthouse Counseling LLC in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barry Norman Jones, MA, LPC
    505 S Independence Blvd Ste 213, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 376-8167
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Elizabeth is a fantastic counselor! In the past, I had seen doctors, and therapists, and taken every pill possible to treat my mental health issues and none of it worked. The ONLY thing that ever helped me was Elizabeth's counseling! This remarkable woman changed my life and I'm not exaggerating at all. I was suicidal and had lots of childhood trauma, but with her guidance and encouragement, I no longer feel that way. I feel like a new person with a new outlook on life. I now have self-worth and hope. She is a warm, caring, funny, and intelligent person. Extremely easy to talk to. You can tell this job means so much to her and that she really cares for all her clients. She changed my life and now I feel like I can do anything I set my mind to. I would encourage everyone to see her who struggles with their mental health. I never felt judged in any of my sessions either which is vital when trying to share your life with a counselor. Also, everyone at the practice was kind and welcoming.
    Leslie — Aug 05, 2022
    About Elizabeth Hunter, LPC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710153978
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Appalachian State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

