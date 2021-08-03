Elizabeth Howe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP
Overview
Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Elizabeth Howe works at
Locations
2nd Chance Treatment Center16620 N 40th St Ste E1, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 464-9576
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had around 10 visits in the last 12 months with Dr. Beth and she's always caring, compassionate, kind... and *smart*!! I've been to so many doctors over the course of my (myriad) illnesses and wish more were like her. Can't say enough good about her.
About Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235609637
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Howe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Howe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.