Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from Washington State University and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.



Elizabeth Holmes works at Psychiatric in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.