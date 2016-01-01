See All Family Doctors in Park Rapids, MN
Elizabeth Hirt, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Hirt, PA

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Hirt, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Elizabeth Hirt works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN with other offices in Menahga, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic
    212 Aspen Ave NE, Menahga, MN 56464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Hirt?

    Photo: Elizabeth Hirt, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Hirt, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Hirt to family and friends

    Elizabeth Hirt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Hirt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Hirt, PA.

    About Elizabeth Hirt, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235274697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Hirt, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Hirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Hirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Hirt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Hirt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Hirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Hirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.