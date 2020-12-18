Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Hazard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC
Overview
Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC is a Counselor in Toledo, OH.
Elizabeth Hazard works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office3454 Oak Alley Ct Ste 410, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 537-6959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Hazard?
Betsy is by far the best, most effective therapist I’ve had. I’ve gone through my fair share of therapist to find the right one and she is absolutely it. Appointments are always easy to make, she’s always so easy to talk to, and actually remembers what you say and helps you make a plan to work towards a better you. Her work has done wonders, and i am so thankful I found her. Highly recommend!!
About Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164768750
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Hazard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Hazard accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Hazard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Hazard works at
10 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Hazard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Hazard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Hazard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Hazard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.