Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD

Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD

Family Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Grady works at Northside Naturopathic Family Wholistic Health, LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Naturopathic
    2150 E Highland Ave Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Northside Naturopathic Family Wholistic Health, LLC
    130 W River Rd Unit A, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 877-2668
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Fag
Headache
Hormone Imbalance
Brain Fag
Headache
Hormone Imbalance

Brain Fag Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

Jan 15, 2022
Dr. Grady saved our family during our COVID event. She actually treated us on day one unlike our family Dr. who refused to see us if we were COVID positive. Dr. Grady is a life saver who will actually treat you.
Kathleen Splittstoesser — Jan 15, 2022
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD
About Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396954574
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

