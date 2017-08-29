See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Elizabeth Golden, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (14)
Elizabeth Golden, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Elizabeth Golden works at Planned Parenthood in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

    Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai'i Alaska Indiana Kentucky
    2001 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 328-7700
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.9
    Aug 29, 2017
    She's awesome! Been seeing her for nearly 17 years. Hard to find someone so compassionate and caring about her patient's.
    Dona in Redmond, WA — Aug 29, 2017
    About Elizabeth Golden, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1497737316
