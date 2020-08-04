Elizabeth Gingras accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Gingras, PA
Overview
Elizabeth Gingras, PA is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA.
Elizabeth Gingras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Gingras?
Awesome in my book. Wish more people as dedicated
About Elizabeth Gingras, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437620317
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Gingras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Gingras works at
Elizabeth Gingras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Gingras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Gingras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Gingras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.