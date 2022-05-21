See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Overview

Liz Franco, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Liz Franco works at Howard Brown Health Halsted in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Halsted
    3245 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 388-1600
    May 21, 2022
    Liz Franco was my nurse practitioner/primary care specialist for over 3 years, while at Howard Brown, and I could not have asked for a better experience. Liz made me feel comfortable from the get-go, listened sincerely to my concerns and made time for my questions. It was really refreshing to have a provider who understood the importance of making their patients feel heard, and providing attentive and top-notch care. I would highly recommend Liz Franco to anyone seeking a primary care provider, and am grateful for the time I had with them.
    Ruth Labedz — May 21, 2022
    About Liz Franco, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992354195
