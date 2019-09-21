Elizabeth Evans, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Evans, NP
Overview
Elizabeth Evans, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nipomo, CA.
Elizabeth Evans works at
Locations
Nipomo Health Center697 W Tefft St, Nipomo, CA 93444 Directions (805) 929-2272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring,patient,actually makes eye contact and listens! The office staff is welcoming and happy. Very nice atmosphere.
About Elizabeth Evans, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962688762
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Evans accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Evans works at
7 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.