Elizabeth Evans, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Elizabeth Evans, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nipomo, CA. 

Elizabeth Evans works at Nipomo Health Center in Nipomo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Nipomo Health Center
    697 W Tefft St, Nipomo, CA 93444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 929-2272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2019
    Caring,patient,actually makes eye contact and listens! The office staff is welcoming and happy. Very nice atmosphere.
    Sep 21, 2019
    Elizabeth Evans, NP
    About Elizabeth Evans, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1962688762
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Elizabeth Evans, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Evans works at Nipomo Health Center in Nipomo, CA. View the full address on Elizabeth Evans’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

