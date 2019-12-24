Elizabeth Ellison-Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Ellison-Brown is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Elizabeth Ellison-Brown works at
Uofl Health Gastroenterology Associates - Dutchmans Lane3920 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-8970
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
(Crohns/Colitis) EE-B was my primary caretaker at her old practice and I look forward to moving back to Louisville and reestablishing care with her
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407288871
Elizabeth Ellison-Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Ellison-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Ellison-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Ellison-Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Ellison-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Ellison-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.