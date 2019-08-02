See All Physicians Assistants in Boca Raton, FL
Elizabeth Elam, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Elam, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Elam, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. 

Elizabeth Elam works at JOHN M SORTINO MD in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sortinomd LLC
    22 SE 6TH ST, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-8343
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Elam?

    Aug 02, 2019
    Dr. Lizzie was always so helpful and kind when visiting the doctor's office. She was always ready to listen and took the utmost care when diagnosing me with whatever I was there to see her for. Just appreciated her direct approach.
    Lauren A. — Aug 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Elam, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Elam, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Elam to family and friends

    Elizabeth Elam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Elam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Elam, PA-C.

    About Elizabeth Elam, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063925733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Elam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Elam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Elam works at JOHN M SORTINO MD in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Elizabeth Elam’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Elam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Elam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Elam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Elam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Elam, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.