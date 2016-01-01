See All Nurse Practitioners in Reading, MA
Elizabeth Donahue, NP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Donahue, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Reading, MA. 

Elizabeth Donahue works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Reading, MA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    30 New Crossing Rd Ste 205, Reading, MA 01867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Removal
High Cholesterol
Earwax Removal
High Cholesterol

Treatment frequency



Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Elizabeth Donahue, NP

Specialties
  Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1669461034
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Donahue, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elizabeth Donahue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Donahue works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Reading, MA. View the full address on Elizabeth Donahue’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Donahue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

