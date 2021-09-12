Elizabeth Dewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Dewart, PMHNP
Elizabeth Dewart, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Artemis Medical Group Inc.770 Washington St Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 278-3636
Elizabeth is a very kind and empathetic psychiatric nurse practitioner. Although she is not a psychotherapist, she has many of the qualities of a psychologist and does not simply supply prescriptions as some psychiatrists with whom I have had appointments with in the past. She never rushes her appointments and often spends nearly an hour with my appointment. I highly recommend her. Also, I have only had good experiences with the scheduling staff.
About Elizabeth Dewart, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Elizabeth Dewart accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Dewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Dewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Dewart.
