Elizabeth De Jesus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth De Jesus, FNP-BC
Overview
Elizabeth De Jesus, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Elizabeth De Jesus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth De Jesus?
About Elizabeth De Jesus, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457753584
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth De Jesus works at
Elizabeth De Jesus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth De Jesus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth De Jesus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth De Jesus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.